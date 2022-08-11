Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Candidate deadline Aug. 12 for Nov. 8 election

Incumbents not seeking re-election will extend filing period to Aug. 17

 
Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:42am



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Incumbents in several key local races haven’t taken out papers for the Nov. 8 general election. Their deadline is Friday, Aug. 12. If an incumbent in any of the races (other than planning groups) opts to not run, the deadline for challengers is extended to Wednesday, Aug. 17.

None of the three incumbents in the Fallbrook Union High School district – Lita Tabish, Elana Sterling and Diane Summers – have contacted the Registrar of Voters to take out papers through the newspaper deadline of Monday evening. The three incumbents were elected as at-la...



