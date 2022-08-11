Candidate deadline Aug. 12 for Nov. 8 election
Incumbents not seeking re-election will extend filing period to Aug. 17
Last updated 8/11/2022 at 8:42am
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
Incumbents in several key local races haven’t taken out papers for the Nov. 8 general election. Their deadline is Friday, Aug. 12. If an incumbent in any of the races (other than planning groups) opts to not run, the deadline for challengers is extended to Wednesday, Aug. 17.
None of the three incumbents in the Fallbrook Union High School district – Lita Tabish, Elana Sterling and Diane Summers – have contacted the Registrar of Voters to take out papers through the newspaper deadline of Monday evening. The three incumbents were elected as at-la...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)