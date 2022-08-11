Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

County Supervisors Approve Language for Marijuana Ballot Measure

 
Last updated 8/17/2022 at 3:57pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Language for a measure on the November ballot taxing retail marijuana businesses in unincorporated areas of San Diego County

was approved today by the Board of Supervisors.

The board voted 4-1 for language that includes calling Measure XYZ ``a bipartisan solution to advance a safe, regulated, and legal adult cannabis

market in San Diego County.'' Supervisor Jim Desmond voted no.

Changes to the language approved Tuesday included adding that a majority of the board urged a yes vote; appropriate edits to the written

argument included in the official voter information gu...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

