County Supervisors Approve Language for Marijuana Ballot Measure

Last updated 8/17/2022 at 3:57pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Language for a measure on the November ballot taxing retail marijuana businesses in unincorporated areas of San Diego County

was approved today by the Board of Supervisors.

The board voted 4-1 for language that includes calling Measure XYZ ``a bipartisan solution to advance a safe, regulated, and legal adult cannabis

market in San Diego County.'' Supervisor Jim Desmond voted no.

Changes to the language approved Tuesday included adding that a majority of the board urged a yes vote; appropriate edits to the written

argument included in the official voter information gu...