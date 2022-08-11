Dr. Beye retires; Dr. Mells takes over

Dr. Robin Mells, left, is taking over the dental practice of Dr. Nicholas Beye, Jr. who has retired after 42 years of dentistry. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – After 39 years of dental practice in Fallbrook, 42 total, Dr. Nicholas Beye, Jr. has set sail for retirement. He and his wife, Randi, are looking forward to sailing, road trips around the country in the RV, and having more time with each other, family and friends.

A Bon Voyage gathering was held in the office courtyard Aug. 3 to wish Dr. Beye a happy retirement, and to welcome aboard Dr. Robin Mells who is taking over the practice. The event was also the "ribbon-cutting grand opening" ceremony for Dr. Mells as she joins the community and Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. Patients...