Fourth generation pilot takes off

Samantha Hanlon takes first solo flight at just 16 years of age. She is a rising senior at Fallbrook High School and comes from a long line of pilots. Her father, USMC Retired Colonel James B. Hanlon, flew helicopters in the Marine Corps. Her grandfather, USMC Retired Colonel Robert W. Hillery, broker/owner CR Properties Real Estate Services, was a fighter pilot in the Marine Corps and flew commercial airlines. Her 100 years young great-grandfather, Daren R. Hillery, was a WWII aircraft carrier pilot in the Navy. Village News/Courtesy photo

