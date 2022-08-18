Car club supports Students of the Month program

Vintage Car Club Board Member Chuck Pedigo presents a donation check to Lynne Grantham, President of the FUHSD Student of the Month Program. North Coast Church donates their meeting hall one morning a month during the school year for an awards breakfast for the chosen students. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club recently made a donation to the Fallbrook Union High School District Student of the Month Program. The club uses proceeds from its annual car show to support local groups and programs such as schools, senior community outreach programs, sports programs, military families, and other worthy local causes that work to keep our community thriving.

FVCC also has a scholarship program for seniors at Fallbrook High which donates funds to selected individuals by semester as they progress to their selected post-high school education.

All donations are ma...