Migraine still widely under-diagnosed, expert says
Part 2 of a 2-part series
Last updated 8/18/2022 at 9:06am
Shelby Ramsey
Special to the Village News
A very painful and disabling condition, migraine affects all genders and ages. Since it is recognized as a widespread ailment by medical experts, why is it so tremendously under-diagnosed?
"Of people with migraine in population studies, only about half of the people with migraine have ever been told by a healthcare professional that they have migraine," said Dr. Richard Lipton.
Lipton is an international expert in headache medicine and seven-time winner of excellence in headache research. He serves with distinction in numerous roles at the Alber...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)