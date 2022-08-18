Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Migraine still widely under-diagnosed, expert says

Part 2 of a 2-part series

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/18/2022 at 9:06am

The cluster headache is more common in men than in women. Village News/Courtesy photo

Shelby Ramsey

Special to the Village News

A very painful and disabling condition, migraine affects all genders and ages. Since it is recognized as a widespread ailment by medical experts, why is it so tremendously under-diagnosed?

"Of people with migraine in population studies, only about half of the people with migraine have ever been told by a healthcare professional that they have migraine," said Dr. Richard Lipton.

Lipton is an international expert in headache medicine and seven-time winner of excellence in headache research. He serves with distinction in numerous roles at the Alber...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/18/2022 09:37