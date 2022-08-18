Migraine still widely under-diagnosed, expert says

Part 2 of a 2-part series

The cluster headache is more common in men than in women. Village News/Courtesy photo

Shelby Ramsey

Special to the Village News

A very painful and disabling condition, migraine affects all genders and ages. Since it is recognized as a widespread ailment by medical experts, why is it so tremendously under-diagnosed?

"Of people with migraine in population studies, only about half of the people with migraine have ever been told by a healthcare professional that they have migraine," said Dr. Richard Lipton.

Lipton is an international expert in headache medicine and seven-time winner of excellence in headache research. He serves with distinction in numerous roles at the Alber...