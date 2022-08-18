National Night Out recognizes heroes

Sen. Brian Jones

District 38

My office was honored to attend several National Night Out events across Senate District 38. National Night Out is an annual campaign that enhances the relationship between the community and law enforcement. Our law enforcement officers are our heroes, and far too often we overlook the many sacrifices they make to keep us safe.

Importantly, these events throughout the county provide fantastic opportunities to bring law enforcement and neighbors together with positive activities such as food, games, music, public safety displays, and much more. The San Diego Pol...