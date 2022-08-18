Go Joe Won relaxes and wins
Last updated 8/18/2022 at 9:22am
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Go Joe Won, who trains at the San Luis Rey Training Center, won the fourth race Aug. 4 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.
The 3-year-old ridgling had a winning time of 1:37.58 in the one-mile dirt race for horses 3 years old and upward with no previous wins. Go Joe Won finished a head in front of second-place Hero Status.
"The race was a good one," said trainer Paula Capestro.
Capestro expressed her appreciation to owner Eric Hurst, who is based in Ohio, for allowing her to train Go Joe Won. Capestro also thanked breeder International Equities Holding, Inc....
