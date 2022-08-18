Go Joe Won relaxes and wins

Go Joe Won, in back, holds on to his lead to win the fourth race at Del Mar, Aug. 4.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Go Joe Won, who trains at the San Luis Rey Training Center, won the fourth race Aug. 4 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

The 3-year-old ridgling had a winning time of 1:37.58 in the one-mile dirt race for horses 3 years old and upward with no previous wins. Go Joe Won finished a head in front of second-place Hero Status.

"The race was a good one," said trainer Paula Capestro.

Capestro expressed her appreciation to owner Eric Hurst, who is based in Ohio, for allowing her to train Go Joe Won. Capestro also thanked breeder International Equities Holding, Inc....