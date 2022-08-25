DAR America250 talk features Greer's ancestor
Last updated 8/24/2022 at 6:47pm
TEMECULA – "The America250 program has been established to honor the memory of the men and women with whom we have a sacred compact to ensure that these United States of America continue as a government of the people, by the people, for the people. It is also designed to raise appreciation amongst current and future generations of Americans of our Patriots' sacrifice for their benefit," said Denise Doring Van Buren, Past President General National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
The NSDAR and local chapters have entered Phase II which involves external observances. Luiseño...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)