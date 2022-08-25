Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

DAR America250 talk features Greer's ancestor

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/24/2022 at 6:47pm

DAR member Cindy Greer, son Andy Cooper, and grandsons Leonardo, age 4, and Francis, age 2, visit the Vault and pay respects to the pioneers buried there where they were transferred from the Old Burying Ground in New Hartford. Village News/Courtesy photo

TEMECULA – "The America250 program has been established to honor the memory of the men and women with whom we have a sacred compact to ensure that these United States of America continue as a government of the people, by the people, for the people. It is also designed to raise appreciation amongst current and future generations of Americans of our Patriots' sacrifice for their benefit," said Denise Doring Van Buren, Past President General National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

The NSDAR and local chapters have entered Phase II which involves external observances. Luiseño...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021