Governor unveils new plan to transform kids' mental health

 
Last updated 8/24/2022 at 6:03pm



FRESNO – With kids across California headed back to school, Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled Aug. 18 California’s Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health to ensure all California kids, parents and communities have increased access to mental health and substance use services.

In a significant overhaul of the state's mental health system, the Governor's plan increases access to mental health services for all Californians ages 0-25.

Nationally, kids are reporting symptoms of depression and anxiety at record rates and are considering or attempting suicide at historic levels. Here in California,...



