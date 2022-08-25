How can seniors stay cool this summer?

Five tips to help beat the heat

Nothing is better for hydration than water. Avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages which can contribute to dehydration. Village News/Metro photo

Tim Ray

Special to the Village News

August is Summer Sun Safety Month – and we're talking about more than just sunscreen (though it's important!). The San Diego region is known for its temperate climate, but to locals who have long since acclimated to the weather here, the summer heat can still be brutal.

This is especially true for our aging population. Our body's ability to regulate heat wanes over time, leaving many seniors susceptible to heat-related illnesses like heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and other conditions. Symptoms can creep in out of nowhere, and their impacts can be life...