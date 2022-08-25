TVGS Open House will be all about genealogy

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Genealogical Society is pleased to announce two events at which the public is invited. First, on Saturday, Oct. 8, the TVGS will bring back its October Open House. During the pandemic, TVGS did not hold their annual Open House, so the Board of Directors is very excited and has begun preparations.

This Open House is for anyone who loves family history and genealogy, who wants to learn more about finding their relatives or learn about lineage societies. Presenters will exhibit such topics as DNA, the 1950 U.S. Census, lineage societies such as Daughters of the A...