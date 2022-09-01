Heat brings dangerous conditions to rose bushes

For those who use drip irrigation in their garden, run the system in the early morning or evening to give roses the opportunity to thoroughly hydrate. Village News/Adobe Stock photo

Frank Brines

ARS Master Rosarian

I checked the weather projections and learned that temperatures for the next seven to 10 days for the Temecula Valley are for mid- to high-90s along with higher than normal humidity due to warmer ocean water temperatures and "monsoonal moisture." All in all temperatures are trending higher in the last five years.

If you're using drip irrigation, run your system in the early morning or evening to give your roses the opportunity to thoroughly hydrate. If you're using a hose or other non-surface method, do it in the early morning. Assess conditions every mor...