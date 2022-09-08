Car club makes donation to Potter PTA

Fallbrook Vintage Car Club Board Member Steve Shapiro, second from right, presents a donation check to Jamie Chisholm, VP Ways and Means, to assist the Potter Junior High School PTA in funding programs for the students to help with greater learning. Also pictured are Veronica Hernandez, VP Membership, far left, and Sherry Weishaar, Treasurer. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club recently donated to the Potter Junior High School PTA to help with programs for students. The FVCC uses proceeds from its annual car show to support local groups and programs such as schools, senior community outreach programs, sports programs, military families, and other worthy local causes that work to keep their community thriving.

FVCC also has a scholarship program for seniors at Fallbrook High which donates funds to selected individuals by semester as they progress to their selected post-high school education.

All donations are made poss...