'Firefighters were amazing' during Sandia Creek Fire
Last updated 9/8/2022 at 1:16pm
Julie Reeder
Publisher
The Sandia fire last Sunday, Sept. 4, burned 30 acres. It was first reported at 1:34 p.m. in the 39000 block of Sandia Creek Road north of De Luz Road. This scenario is what our local fire crews have been training for and keep watch for, especially in a Purple Flag condition. They also, after learning from the Rice fire and other fires, know to...
