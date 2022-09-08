NCFPD adopts strategic plan

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Fire Protection District adopted its strategic plan.

A 5-0 NCFPD board vote Aug. 23 adopted what had been the draft strategic plan as the final plan. The draft plan had been reviewed at the July 26 NCFPD board meeting, but no vote was taken that day.

“We’ll put that on our website,” said NCFPD fire chief Keith McReynolds.

In August 2021, the NCFPD board awarded Matrix Consulting Group, which is headquartered in San Mateo and has an office in Irvine, a contract to develop the district's long-range master and strategic plan. The typical...