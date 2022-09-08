NCFPD authorizes RFP for administrative building upgrades
Last updated 9/8/2022 at 11:24am
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The North County Fire Protection District authorized a request for proposals to provide upgrades to the NCFPD administrative building.
The NCFPD board voted 5-0 Aug. 23 to authorize district staff, in conjunction with Erickson-Hall, to develop a request for proposals to construct the facility enhancement projects at the NCFPD headquarters building.
“We are putting together a scope of work for some upgrades to our administrative facility on Main Street,” said NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds.
NCFPD moved its administrative offices from Ivy Street to Mai...
