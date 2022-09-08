Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

NCFPD authorizes RFP for administrative building upgrades

 
Last updated 9/8/2022 at 11:24am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Fire Protection District authorized a request for proposals to provide upgrades to the NCFPD administrative building.

The NCFPD board voted 5-0 Aug. 23 to authorize district staff, in conjunction with Erickson-Hall, to develop a request for proposals to construct the facility enhancement projects at the NCFPD headquarters building.

“We are putting together a scope of work for some upgrades to our administrative facility on Main Street,” said NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds.

NCFPD moved its administrative offices from Ivy Street to Mai...



