NCFPD authorizes RFP for administrative building upgrades

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Fire Protection District authorized a request for proposals to provide upgrades to the NCFPD administrative building.

The NCFPD board voted 5-0 Aug. 23 to authorize district staff, in conjunction with Erickson-Hall, to develop a request for proposals to construct the facility enhancement projects at the NCFPD headquarters building.

“We are putting together a scope of work for some upgrades to our administrative facility on Main Street,” said NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds.

NCFPD moved its administrative offices from Ivy Street to Mai...