Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pop Warner to hold home opener Sept. 10

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/8/2022 at 12:27pm

Village News/ Courtesy photos

Running back Grayson Fuller, #31, runs through a gap created by Carson Hickman, #2, and Hudson DeVries, #87, Aug. 27.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner kicked off its first games of the 2022 season Saturday, Aug. 27. This year, Fallbrook Pop Warner nearly doubled its registration numbers from last season with nearly 200 football players and cheerleaders. Fallbrook Pop Warner will hold its home opener at Fallbrook High School, Saturday, Sept. 10, starting at 8:45 a.m.

The league will be hosting a "Tribute to the Heroes of 9/11" which will honor those who were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Opening ceremonies will include the Fallbrook High School Marine Corps JROTC Color Guard, and the National Anthem performed...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/08/2022 23:24