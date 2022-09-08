Pop Warner to hold home opener Sept. 10

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner kicked off its first games of the 2022 season Saturday, Aug. 27. This year, Fallbrook Pop Warner nearly doubled its registration numbers from last season with nearly 200 football players and cheerleaders. Fallbrook Pop Warner will hold its home opener at Fallbrook High School, Saturday, Sept. 10, starting at 8:45 a.m.

The league will be hosting a "Tribute to the Heroes of 9/11" which will honor those who were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Opening ceremonies will include the Fallbrook High School Marine Corps JROTC Color Guard, and the National Anthem performed...