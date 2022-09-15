How to spot mold in a home
Last updated 9/16/2022 at 3:25pm
FALLBROOK – Homes are safe havens and relaxing spaces for their residents. No one wants to imagine the place they call home putting their health in jeopardy, but that's precisely the case for people who live in homes where mold is present.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said that molds are not usually a problem indoors; however, when they are, molds produce allergens, irritants and potentially toxic substances. Molds can become problematic when spores land on wet or damp surfaces and begin growing. If inhaled, those spores can cause allergic reactions in people with asthma who...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)