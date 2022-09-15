Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Deputies reach out to homeless with compassion

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/15/2022 at 3:11pm

Cpl. Jason Hayek, left, and Deputy S. Gott are part of the HART team assisting the homeless during the outreach event at Fallbrook Library, Sept. 9. Village News/Jenna Reeder photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

There's a new way the Sheriff's department is using to deal with the homeless problem in the county. Deputies are assigned to two teams – one in North County and one in South County – to offer hope and support to individuals rather than making arrests.

"It's very satisfying," said Sgt. Aaron Montan, who heads the Homeless Assistance Resource Team "We see people on the verge of tears when we tell them we can get them a hotel room."

He said that providing temporary housing – through county-funded vouchers – is an important first step to help ge...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/16/2022 11:24