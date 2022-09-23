Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

TAC recommends sight distance standards

 
Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The county’s Traffic Advisory Committee has recommended the adoption of sight distance standards.

A unanimous TAC vote Sept. 9 forwards that recommendation to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, whose Jan. 11, 2023, meeting is expected to include adoption of the sight distance standards. The sight distance standards are based on the driver speed of oncoming traffic along with whether or not the through traffic is on a level road or one with a grade.

“It’s a useful tool for county engineers,” said TAC Secretary Kenton Jones.

