Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fitch reaffirms 'AAAF/S1' county investment pool rating

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/23/2022 at 8:43am

This chart shows the San Diego County investment pool's balance since 2007.

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced that Fitch Ratings reaffirmed the 'AAAf/S1' rating on the San Diego County Investment Pool.

This marks the 23rd year in a row the investment pool has received a 'AAAf/S1' rating, which is the highest rating category. The 'AAAf' rating reflects the investment portfolio's vulnerability to losses as a result of defaults in its bond holdings and is based on the actual and expected credit quality of the portfolio's investments.

The 'S1' Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating reflects the relative sensitivity of the por...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 09/23/2022 23:44