Fitch reaffirms 'AAAF/S1' county investment pool rating

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced that Fitch Ratings reaffirmed the 'AAAf/S1' rating on the San Diego County Investment Pool.

This marks the 23rd year in a row the investment pool has received a 'AAAf/S1' rating, which is the highest rating category. The 'AAAf' rating reflects the investment portfolio's vulnerability to losses as a result of defaults in its bond holdings and is based on the actual and expected credit quality of the portfolio's investments.

