Sen. Brian Jones announces bill banning camping around `sensitive' areas

Last updated 9/24/2022 at 10:19am

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, today joined local leaders today at a news conference to announce a bill that would make it

illegal to camp within 1,000 feet of ``sensitive'' areas where children gather.

The bill is intended to address the state's homelessness situation, Jones said at Grape Day Park in Escondido alongside former San Diego Mayor

Kevin Faulconer and Escondido City Councilman Joe Garcia, among others.

``We cannot simply continue allowing people to live in our parks and libraries or in front of schools and day-care centers,'' Jones said. ``It's

inhumane and...