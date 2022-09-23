DAR introduces patriot De Walt Bonebrake

TEMECULA – As the U.S. approaches the 250th Anniversary of Independence Day on July 4th, 2026, local communities will continue to “meet” and celebrate the men and women who created America. In the past few months, the DAR has been introducing their American Revolution Patriots to the public.

In April, Susan Thomas, national vice chair of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution said, “We hope to bring those patriots and their service to life over the next few years by making them better known in the cities and towns where they lived, and where their descendants live...