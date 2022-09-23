Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Stop track tragedies

September is Rail Safety Month - Tracks are for Trains

 
OCEANSIDE – Every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train. With 63 miles of track included in its operation, North County Transit District and its railroad service partners are encouraging everyone to keep rail safety top of mind. During September Rail Safety Month, NCTD reminds pedestrians and motorists to stop track tragedies by heeding warning signals, and to only use designated railroad crossings.

Taking a shortcut near railroad tracks can leave you maimed, taking a selfie can take your life. These brief videos from Operation Lifesaver, Inc. offer a s...



