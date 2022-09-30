Scarecrow Days have arrived in Fallbrook
Last updated 9/29/2022 at 2:07pm
FALLBROOK – The ScareCREW volunteers have dressed the scarecrows and have secured their locations in business and residential areas for Fallbrook Scarecrow Days Oct 1-31 Aimed at helping the businesses in town, this month long event is also lot of fun for local residents and visitors.
The ever popular eerie Silent People, Lanky grinning pumpkin heads, Wizard of Oz cha...
