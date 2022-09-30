Items that may be hidden sources of gluten

The CDF warns that beers, ales, lagers, and malt beverages made from gluten-containing grains are not distilled and should be avoided. Only beers labeled "gluten-free" are safe to drink for people with celiac disease. Village News/Metro photo

Individuals diagnosed with celiac disease recognize they must avoid gluten. That's become easier over the last couple decades as manufacturers have recognized the growing number of consumers on gluten-free diets.

However, the Celiac Disease Foundation notes that various foods may contain gluten in hidden or unexpected ways. That underscores how important it is that individuals with celiac disease read labels prior to purchasing foods and beverages for the first time.

In the meantime, such individuals can keep this list of potential hidden sources of gluten in mind as they shop for groceries...