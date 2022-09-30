Learn how to protect California oak trees from a deadly, invasive pest

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The Palomar Mountain Fire Safe Council is inviting community members to a screening of a new video and live Q&A about fighting the Goldspotted Oak Borer (GSOB), the invasive bug that has killed many thousands of San Diego County’s signature oak trees. This event was previously

canceled due to the weather on Sept. 10, but has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m., at San Diego County Fire Station 79, 21610 Crestline Road on Palomar Mountain.

“Fighting the Goldspotted Oak Borer” is an instructional video guide that shows proven techniques for understandin...