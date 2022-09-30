Pop Warner teams to play at home Oct. 1

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Pop Warner season continues into its fifth week of games. So far, they have three undefeated teams and are looking forward to play-off games soon. They have home games this weekend, Oct. 1. Everyone is invited to come out and cheer on their team and cheerleaders.

The Flag team plays at 8 a.m., 8U team at 11 a.m., 10u team at 1 p.m., 11U team at 3 p.m. and the 13U team at 5 p.m. They also have their Annual Cheer Competition coming up Oct. 9 at La Costa Canyon High School. There will be more information on that next week along with their Flag Fest event happenin...