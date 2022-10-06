Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Gathered Oak Farm enriches young minds

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/5/2022 at 2:45pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Students in the enrichment programs help in the garden, one of many activities available at Gathered Oak Farm.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Along the western edge of Olive Hill Road in Fallbrook, there's a 2.5-acre farm that is growing a very special crop. Nick and Mindy Kinnier bought the property in May 2021 with the vision of creating an educational experience, centered around nature and farm life, to help in the development of young minds.

The couple, who moved here from Orange County, transformed the 2,000 square-foot-barn into a classroom for Gathered Oak Farm, which has found a niche as being an enrichment facility for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. It's grown to ha...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/08/2022 05:26