Gathered Oak Farm enriches young minds

Students in the enrichment programs help in the garden, one of many activities available at Gathered Oak Farm.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Along the western edge of Olive Hill Road in Fallbrook, there's a 2.5-acre farm that is growing a very special crop. Nick and Mindy Kinnier bought the property in May 2021 with the vision of creating an educational experience, centered around nature and farm life, to help in the development of young minds.

The couple, who moved here from Orange County, transformed the 2,000 square-foot-barn into a classroom for Gathered Oak Farm, which has found a niche as being an enrichment facility for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. It's grown to ha...