Questers donate historic items to the Bonsall Schoolhouse

BONSALL – In December 2021, the Bonsall Education Foundation gave the Questers Live Oak Chapter a tour of the Bonsall Schoolhouse. Shortly thereafter, BEF learned that the schoolhouse had been selected as the Questers' project of the year for 2022.

Questers was founded in 1944 by Jessie Elizabeth Bardens to help boost morale for a public that was weary of war. It is a nonprofit whose mission is to support the preservation and restoration of memorials, historic buildings and landmarks. One of the ways they do this, is by purchasing period pieces for a site.

The premier historic period for...