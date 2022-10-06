Time extension granted for Malabar Ranch

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Sept. 14 meeting of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors included granting a time extension to complete the infrastructure improvements for Malabar Ranch.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote extends the deadline for completion to Sept. 14, 2024. The performance completion date is when road, water, sewer, and other infrastructure improvements must be completed although homes or other lot improvements themselves are not required to be completed by that date.

The Malabar Ranch project would subdivide 105.2 acres on the southerly side of Via Monserate and the...