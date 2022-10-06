Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Time extension granted for Malabar Ranch

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/5/2022 at 1:32pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Sept. 14 meeting of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors included granting a time extension to complete the infrastructure improvements for Malabar Ranch.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote extends the deadline for completion to Sept. 14, 2024. The performance completion date is when road, water, sewer, and other infrastructure improvements must be completed although homes or other lot improvements themselves are not required to be completed by that date.

The Malabar Ranch project would subdivide 105.2 acres on the southerly side of Via Monserate and the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/08/2022 06:07