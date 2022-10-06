Newcomers to hear from I Love A Clean San Diego
Last updated 10/5/2022 at 4:07pm
Participating in the Newcomers Cook Along group are, from left, Les Luczyk, Jim Christopher, Keith Johnson, Barbara Christopher, Doru Valcu, and Gayle Luczyk.
FALLBROOK – It's another new year for Fallbrook Newcomers Club with members enjoying each other and several new activities to kick start September. In addition to the many games, outings and events members have enjoyed previously, the club has added six new activities bringing the monthly total to 17.
Now there is Pickleball for exercise enthusiasts, Out On the Town for live theatre and concert buffs, Tasting Tours to explore local wineries, and Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, for those that enjoy crafting, garden tours, maybe a little spa time.
Making friends, finding local activities and re...
