Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Newcomers to hear from I Love A Clean San Diego

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/5/2022 at 4:07pm

Participating in the Newcomers Cook Along group are, from left, Les Luczyk, Jim Christopher, Keith Johnson, Barbara Christopher, Doru Valcu, and Gayle Luczyk.

Participating in the Newcomers Cook Along group are, from left, Les Luczyk, Jim Christopher, Keith Johnson, Barbara Christopher, Doru Valcu, and Gayle Luczyk.

FALLBROOK – It's another new year for Fallbrook Newcomers Club with members enjoying each other and several new activities to kick start September. In addition to the many games, outings and events members have enjoyed previously, the club has added six new activities bringing the monthly total to 17.

Now there is Pickleball for exercise enthusiasts, Out On the Town for live theatre and concert buffs, Tasting Tours to explore local wineries, and Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, for those that enjoy crafting, garden tours, maybe a little spa time.

Making friends, finding local activities and re...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/08/2022 05:08