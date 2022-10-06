Board votes to create rental subsidy program for older low-income San Diegans

Katie Cadiao

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Sept. 27 to establish a rental subsidy pilot program for seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless.

The Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy Program will provide a monthly rental subsidy of $500, paid directly to the landlord of a low-income senior San Diegan. Each subsidy will be paid for up to 18 months.

To qualify, an applicant must be at least 55 years old and the head of household. The applicant’s household income may not exceed 50% of the area median income, and the household must...