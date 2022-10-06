Rose Care for October

If using dry, granular fertilizer products, it should be scratched into the soil surface around the base of the plant to the drip line and then watered in. Village News/Adobe Stock photo

Frank Brines

ARS Master Rosarian

Well, I always enjoy looking back to last year's care column for the month. October 2020 was the hottest Oct. 1 on record with 102.8º. According to Accuweather, the average normal October temps for Temecula is a high of 83º and low of 54º. The average for 2020 was high 86.8º and low 55.7º. On Sept. 27, 2022, the high was 100º. Forecast for October 2022 is in the high 90s the first week. Just to show the climate is changing.

All this data is helpful for garden activities this month. Mid-season pruning and fertilizing must be coordinated with weather co...