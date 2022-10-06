NCFPD approves 2022-23 budget

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Fire Protection District board approved the 2022-23 NCFPD budget.

The board’s 4-0 vote Sept. 27, with Jeff Egkan absent, adopted a $30,470,954 budget which includes deposits to reserves, capital improvements, and contingencies. “We do have a balanced budget for this year, which is good,” said NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds.

The revenue includes money from the fire mitigation fee which is paid by developers to fund the cost of fire department facilities serving the new development. Because the funding is used for capital improvem...