It's time to 'check your mood'

Katie Cadiao

County of San Diego Communications Office

How have you been feeling lately? It's an important question we should all ask each other – and ourselves – from time to time to ensure continued emotional well-being.

The county hosted its annual Check Your Mood Day Oct. 6 to encourage San Diegans to get screened for depression and assess their mental health. This year's event was held in conjunction with National Depression Screening Day.

As part of Check Your Mood Day, the County provided a variety of in-person and online activities, self-care tips, and resources. Community memb...