Warrior boys fourth in cross country league opener

Fallbrook High School’s boys cross country team began Valley League competition Sept. 30 with a fourth-place result at the league cluster meet at Kit Carson Park in Escondido.

“It went really, really well,” said Fallbrook head coach Marco Arias.

Team scores utilize the positions of a school’s first five finishers; the sixth and seventh runners are not scored but can add points to opponents’ totals. San Pasqual’s boys won the meet with 47 points. Mission Hills had 66 points for second place. Ramona was third with 69 points. Fallbrook accumulated 73 points. Valley Center had the f...