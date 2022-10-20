Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala's Acorns to Oak Trees program is awarded grant for new program ideas

 
Last updated 10/19/2022 at 6:20pm



SACRAMENTO – The California State Council on Developmental Disabilities awarded more than $250,000 in program development grants to four community-based organizations.

The council annually awards program development grants and this year the four key areas for Cycle 45 were Education, Employment, Health and Safety, and Housing. With these unique funds, the grant recipients have a necessary resource to help encourage the development of new and innovative programs and services in their respective communities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families....



