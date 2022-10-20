Popular therapy dog suspended at La Paloma

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Where's Sandy? The therapy dog at La Paloma Elementary has apparently been suspended.

School counselor Alida Leonard has brought Sandy to the school the past three years after the dog was certified by Pet Partners as a therapy dog. Sandy was a hit in popularity and by providing practical solutions for students in emotional or traumatic situations.

She brings a smile to all the students on campus, Leonard said.

However, when a teacher at another school in the district wanted to bring her dog to school and was denied, Sandy was forced to stay home whil...