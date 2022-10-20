Officials stress importance of having an emergency plan

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Two dozen local and county officials met Oct. 6 to discuss disaster preparedness and evacuation plans for the area. The meeting was organized by Rachel Mason, CEO of the Fallbrook Regional Health District, at the recommendation of County Supervisor Jim Desmond.

Mason said another meeting that will include many of the same experts – as well as the public – will be scheduled. She is working on a list of resources for residents.

The major takeaway from the meeting is that everyone should have an emergency plan and make sure they are on emergency ca...