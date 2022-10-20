The basics of diabetes and diet

The ADA reports that diet and routine exercise are vital to managing type 2 diabetes. Village News/Metro Creative Connection photo

The number of people living with diabetes has risen dramatically over the past four decades. According to the World Health Organization, between 1980 and 2014, the number of people with diabetes rose from 108 million to 422 million.

The dramatic spike in diabetes cases in such a short period of time highlights just how big a threat the disease poses to the health of people across the globe. That makes now a perfect time to learn more about diabetes and what individuals can do to manage their disease.

What is diabetes?

Diabetes is a chronic disease related to how the body produces or utiliz...