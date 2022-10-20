BUSD approves funding agreements for The Havens

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The planned development known as The Havens will have an agreement with the Bonsall Unified School District to utilize Statewide Community Infrastructure Program funding for the payments the project will make to the school district.

The Sept. 13 BUSD board meeting included a first reading for a public hearing regarding participation in the SCIP, a resolution authorizing the execution and delivery of a Joint Community Facilities Agreement with the California Statewide Communities Development Authority to finance specific improvements, authorization of BUSD...