Deadline extended to Oct. 26 to apply for FUHSD open seat
Last updated 10/19/2022 at 6:57pm
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
The deadline has been extended for registered voters living in Area 2 to apply for an open position on the five-member governing board of the Fallbrook Union High School District. Area 2 covers the southern part of Camp Pendleton and there is a “failure to elect” in place since no one filed to run in the Nov. 8 election.
This is the first election cycle that Area 2 will represented by voters in that geographic area. The current school board has been charged by the Registrar of Voters to select someone prior to its December reorganization meeting....
