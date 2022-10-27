Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Pala Casino Spa Resort presents Three Dog Night

 
Last updated 10/27/2022 at 3:14pm



PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort presents legendary American rock band Three Dog Night Friday, Nov. 4, performing live indoors at the Events Center.

Created in 1968 by Danny Hutton, Three Dog Night recorded the music of the best (and mostly undiscovered) new songwriters of their time including Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman, Elton John, Laura Nyro, Paul Williams, and Hoyt Axton among many others. The group’s eclectic taste, combined with their ability to recognize and record hits in a unique, distinctive, and appealing style, resulted in Three Dog Night dominating the charts for years.

Now...



