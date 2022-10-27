100 years young and counting

Bernice Robidart, 100, is seen with her children, from left, Gretchen Hampton, Gene Robidart, and Nanette Robidart.

Dave Aranda-Richards

Special to the Village News

Bernice Robidart, born to Gretchen and Edgar Wilkerson in Los Angeles 100 years ago, celebrated that birthday Sunday, Oct. 16 at Regency-Fallbrook. A Fallbrook resident for 22 of those 100 years, she shared some moments in her lifetime with this reporter.

"My father using his Model T Ford was a chauffeur for doctors at the time of my birth," Bernice began.

I remember, at age 5, when horses were being outlawed and taken off the streets as the roads were beginning to be paved. My siblings and I would get the oily tar with our fingers and chew...