100 years young and counting

Last updated 10/27/2022 at 2:05pm
Dave Aranda-Richards
Special to the Village News
Bernice Robidart, born to Gretchen and Edgar Wilkerson in Los Angeles 100 years ago, celebrated that birthday Sunday, Oct. 16 at Regency-Fallbrook. A Fallbrook resident for 22 of those 100 years, she shared some moments in her lifetime with this reporter.
"My father using his Model T Ford was a chauffeur for doctors at the time of my birth," Bernice began.
I remember, at age 5, when horses were being outlawed and taken off the streets as the roads were beginning to be paved. My siblings and I would get the oily tar with our fingers and chew...
