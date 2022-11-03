Palomar College's Fallbrook center expanding

This rendering shows the $54 million expansion of the Fallbrook Education Center which is slated to begin next year. Village News/Courtesy photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

"If you build it, they will come" could be the theme for the Fallbrook Education Center. Built in 2018, the campus features 18 "high-end" modular buildings, including classrooms, a computer lab, library, biology and chemistry labs, and offices that will all remain when the next building phase is completed.

Construction is expected to begin next summer on a $54 million building expansion with completion potential for the fall 2024 school year.

The first classes at the Fallbrook Education Center took place in fall 2018. The center attracted just over 1...