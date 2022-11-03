Help is on the way for those at high risk of heart incident
Last updated 11/3/2022 at 4:32pm
Shelby Ramsey
Special to the Village News
Lp(a) is a genetic disorder that quietly lurks in many people's bodies. It is seldom discussed, nor understood, yet can play a significant role in their future health. Unfortunately, 1.4 billion people globally have this disorder, but don't know it.
"Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), is a distinctive particle with two components: a lipoprotein core that resembles LDL, along with a shell that contains apolipoprotein(a), or apo(a)."*
It is an easy diagnostic test that a doctor can order in your next blood draw. If you don't know what it is, or what yo...
