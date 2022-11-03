Xeriscaping for the gardens of the future

Part I

Drought-tolerant gardens can be beautiful and give seasonal color, texture, forms, perfume, and unique shapes, lowering your water bill.

Roger Boddaert

Special to the Village News

Welcome to the wave of xeriscaping, water-wise landscaping and drought-tolerant garden planning as we move into uncharted times.

Undoubtedly, the global climate has been tested by significant world challenges, evident from what we hear via the news media almost daily.

The world's glaciers have been recessing for decades, rivers and lakes have gone dry, and heatwaves persist, along with wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, cyclones, crop failures, and water restrictions to our gardens, need I say more?

Lake Mead and Lake Powell have fallen to alarming...