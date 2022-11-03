Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

'Rockin' Around the Christmas tree' for 2022 Christmas in the Village

 
Last updated 11/3/2022 at 4pm

Miss Teen Fallbrook and her court ride down Main Avenue for the 2021 Christmas Parade. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Everyone will be "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" in the Friendly Village this year with the 2022 theme for the annual Fallbrook Christmas Parade chosen by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. Participants are encouraged to incorporate this theme in their window decorating downtown and on Christmas Parade floats.

The annual Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. on Main Avenue in Fallbrook and will recognize the vast contributions of Jim and Jean Dooley, the co-Grand Marshalls. They are longtime residents of Fallbrook and have served tirelessly with many loc...



